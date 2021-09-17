Israeli settler stabs Palestinian bus driver in Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/

An Israeli settler today stabbed a Palestinian bus driver in West Jerusalem, according to local sources.

Khaled Abu Tayeh, member of the Silwan Land Defense Committee, said that a settler stabbed Mohammad Abu-Nab, a bus driver, twice in the back in West Jerusalem’s Givat Shaul neighborhood, built on the ruins of the depopulated village of Deir Yassin.

Abu-Nab, a resident of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, was rushed to a hospital for urgent treatment, where medics described his injury as moderate.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settlers‘ violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.