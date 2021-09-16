Tayseer Khaled: Lapid promotes illusions about economic peace in exchange to security

Ramallah/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, described Yair Lapid’s speech at the conference organized by “Reichmen University” (Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya) coinciding with the 16th anniversary of Israel’s implementation of the unilateral disengagement plan from The Gaza Strip and four settlements in the northern West Bank, and its adoption of the scheme drawn up by officials in the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which calls for the so-called measures to strengthen the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and economic facilities in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for maintaining security and calm with a ridiculous theatrical show that reflects Lapid’s surrender to his prime minister Right-wing extremist Naftali Bennett, who was once the director general of the Yesha Council, the umbrella organization of the municipal councils of Jewish settlements in the West Bank between January 2010 and January 2012 , especially when he points out that the political conditions in Israel and among the Palestinians prevent progress on the political track to reach a settlement to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and that a long-term lull in Gaza may create more favorable conditions for future political negotiations (which may start) if and when conditions are favorable , as he pointed

He added that the foreign minister confuses in the speech his role as a former journalist and his role as a politician and foreign minister when he speaks in a language that is closer to the language of journalists than to the language of politicians by commenting on a plan of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs designed primarily during the era of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the team headed by the extreme right-wing Tzipi Hotovely, which was calling for the imposition of Israeli sovereignty on all lands classified (C) in the West Bank and at the same time improving the standard of living of the Palestinians with economic peace, that found its translation in the political settlement plan announced by former US President Donald Trump in the joint press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu on January 28, 2020, in Washington.

Tayseer Khaled called on the international community to renounce dealing with ideas that are presented from time to time in different forms by Israeli officials to replace the political path of a political settlement on the basis of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy related to the Palestinian issue and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with an economic track in exchange for security, for the simple reason that the economic path to improving the standard of living of the population under occupation is an illusion, whose sole function is to prolong the suffering of the Palestinians under occupation and not to improve their standard of living.

At the same time, he stressed the need for a Palestinian national roadmap based on the decisions of the national consensus, according to which all Palestinian political and societal forces are agreed upon to put an end to the destructive division, which the occupying power exploits most horribly, and to restore the unity of the Palestinian political system to stand united in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, as well as in the Gaza Strip, to confront such projects that Yair Lapid is trying to market as an alternative to a political settlement to put an end to the occupation and to provide the appropriate conditions to independence.