Two thirds of the Palestinian detainees at the Israeli Etzion facility are minors

Ramallah/PNN/

Two-thirds of the Palestinian detainees in an Israeli detention facility at the illegal Etzion settlement bloc, south of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, are minors, today said the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission.

It said in a press release that there were 24 Palestinian minors in the detention facility of Etzion, accounting for two-thirds of the total number of detainees there, pointing that most of the minors recently imprisoned in the notorious facility were subjected to various forms of torture, physical and psychological, during their detention and interrogation.

It added that they were beaten in a brutal way, thrown to the ground and trampled on, as they were hit with the gun butts all over their body, sworn at and kept for long hours at an army facility with their hands cuffed and without any food before they are taken to prison.

There are currently 39 Palestinian detainees held at the Etzion facility, said the commission.