Freedom fighter Zakaria Zubeidi hospitalized due to acute beating by Israeli police

Bethlehem/PNN/

Zakaria Zubeidi, one of the four Palestinian freedom fighters who were captured yesterday by the Israeli occupation forces after their jailbreak from Gilboa Prison last week, was moved to the hospital today due to the acute beating he was subjected to during his arrest.

Hasan Abed Rabbo, spokesperson for the Palestinian Detainees Affairs Commission, said in a press release that Zubeidi, 46, sustained extreme beating in the left-right of his face, and after a deterioration in his case, he was taken today to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa for medical treatment.

He said none of the attorneys of the Commission has been able to visit any of the four prisoners to review their health conditions, and that the only information available so far only come through the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Yesterday, legal and human rights organizations called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene and coordinate an immediate visit to the four Palestinian prisoners who were captured by Israel after their jailbreak last week from Gilboa Israeli jail.

For its part, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) held the Israeli authorities fully responsible for any harm that may befall the four Palestinian freedom fighters who were re-arrested after escaping from Gilboa prison on Monday.

PPS in a statement said that concerns are mounting over the fate of the four prisoners after they were re-arrested and subjected to severe beatings; adding that the transfer of Zakaria Zubeidi to the hospital is an indication of what they have been subjected to, stressing that the Israeli authorities do not rush to transfer prisoners to civilian hospitals unless they were subjected to significant harm.

PPS reiterated its call to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to pay an immediate visit to the prisoners to ensure that their health is not at risk.

The prisoners were identified as Zakaria Zubeidi, 46, from Jenin refugee camp, Mohammad Arda, 39, from Arraba town near Jenin, Mahmoud Arda, 46, also from Arraba town, and Yacoub Qadri, 49, from Bier al-Basha, near Jenin.