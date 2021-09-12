Bennett follows Netanyahu footsteps on Annexation and Expansion Projects

Bethlehem /PNN/ Madeeha Al-A’raj

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report , that Israeli occupation bulldozers continue working to open bypass roads to reach the Jewish settlement in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, knowing that the main goal of these bypass roads is to destroy and confiscate large areas of Palestinian land in favor of settlement, and On to change the geography, topography and demography of the land through the expansion of its settlement project, and then facilitate building new settlement infrastructures that enable the occupation in the future annex wide areas of West Bank lands.

Within the context comes the function of the new bypass roads, for which the Israeli governments headed by Netanyahu has provided huge budgets exceeding NIS 800 million, as well as budgets that fall under sub-budgets allocated for settlement in a number of ministries, including the so-called Ministry of Security or Defense, such as the Hawara bypass road towards the Za’tara Junction with a length of approximately 7 km to connect the settlements surrounding the city of Nablus with road n 60, which leads to the center of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and the Al-Aroub bypass road from the junction of the Gush Etzion settlement to the south of Bethlehem and extending to Komi Tzur north of Hebron to connect the settlement bloc in the Hebron city with its 60 bypass road, and providing security for settlers to move without approaching Palestinian urban areas, in addition to the Qalandia Tunnel, the Al-Lubban Al-Gharbia bypass road, the Nabi

Elias bypass road in Qalqilya Governorate was completed, and the Eastern Ring Road, which extends from the area near the Har Homa settlement (Abu Ghneim) southeast of Jerusalem to a bridge that passes in the area of ​​Sur Baher and then to the Al-Zaeem area, known as the "American Street", and other ways, for which the Israeli occupation uses great resources to serve its judaizing and expansionist settlement project at the expense of the lands and interests of Palestinian citizens.

This was Netanyahu’s policy, and it does not seem that his successor, Bennett’s policy differs from that, but more extreme.

Bennett is not in his program to annex swathes of the West Bank to the occupying power, after the international scene changed with the departure of Donald Trump and the arrival of Joe Yeiden to power in the White House, the Bennett government is proceeding with the same policy based on settlement expansion and the policy of imposing new facts on the ground, and this was clear in his statements about settlement expansion after his meeting with the heads of settlement councils in the West Bank for the first time since he entered office. He will stop settlement expansion and will study the requests they have submitted for more settlement construction.

Bennetts office said that he discussed "issues related to the development of settlements in the West Bank and the strengthening of local authorities in the area, and that it was agreed" to continue joint work to advance these issues.

Since entering office, Naftali Bennett has repeated statements related to quot;reducing the conflict" and not resolving it.

He said during a lengthy interview with The New York Times, last month, that he will not conduct any negotiations with the Palestinian Authority, and that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state, and stressed that his government will continue to expand the settlement project in the West Bank.