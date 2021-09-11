Israeli warplanes attack Gaza Strip, cause damage but no injuries

GAZA/PNN/

Israeli warplanes attacked early this morning several locations in the south, central, and northern Gaza Strip causing damage but no injuries.

Local sources that warplanes fired two missiles at a location west of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip, destroying it and causing fire to break out, as well as causing damage to nearby homes.

Warplanes also attacked a location in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip destroying it and causing damage to people’s homes nearby.

In the northern Gaza Strip, at least one missile was fired at open land east of Beit Hanoun town, said the correspondent.