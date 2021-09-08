Massive rallies across West Bank in condemnation of Israeli collective punishment against Palestinian prisoners

RAMALLAH,/PNN/ Massive rallies took place tonight across the occupied West Bank in support of Palestinian prisoners and in condemnation of the Israeli prisons’ administration repression and revenge attacks against them following the escape of six prisoners from Gilboa jail.

Fatah movement called earlier today for an urgent popular uprising in all Palestinian cities, villages, and camps, stressing that it will stand with the Palestinian people alongside the heroic prisoners, and will not leave them alone in this battle.

In Nablus area, Israeli forces attacked a rally that took place near Huwwara military checkpoint with tear gas canisters and stun grenades, causing several demonstrators to suffocate.

Hundreds of Palestinians also took part in a mass rally in Ramallah denouncing the Israel Prison Services (IPS) collective punishment against all Palestinians incarcerated in Israel.

The secretary of Fatah Revolutionary Council Majid al-Fitiani stressed that the rally comes in support of Palestinian prisoners following the escape of six prisoners, and aims at sending a message to the world that the attacks targeting the Palestinian people must be put to an end.

Rallies, demonstrations and clashes were reported throughout the West Bank. Reports said clashes took place in Hebron, Qalqilya, and Bethlehem.

Palestinian medics said several people were treated on the location for light injuries.