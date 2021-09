Gaza/PNN/

Israeli Occupation warplanes last night attacked several sites in the besieged Gaza Strip causing damage but no injuries, according to local sources.

The sources said that warplanes attacked three sites in and around Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip causing fire and damage to property nearby. No injuries were reported.

Israel claims the attack was in retaliation to the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza into bordering Israeli towns causing a fire in the fields.