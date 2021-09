Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinian students on their way to school in an East Jerusalem refugee camp

Jerusalem/PNN/

The Israeli occupation forces today attacked Palestinian students as they were on their way to their schools in Shufat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, according to local sources.

They said Israeli forces raided the camp provoking clashes with the residents.

The forces fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at the students and homes in the camp causing several cases of suffocation from inhaling the gas.