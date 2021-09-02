Israeli navy targets Gaza fishermen offshore Gaza, injures one

GAZA/PNN/

The Israeli navy Thursday morning targeted Palestinian fishermen offshore the As-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza city, and injured one, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said that the fishermen were sailing within six nautical miles when Israeli naval boats opened gunfire toward them, injuring one in his foot and forcing the others to flee for safety.

The casualty was rushed to a hospital, where medics described his injury as moderate.

Fourteen years following the Israeli “disengagement” from Gaza, Israel has not actually disengaged from Gaza; it still maintains control of its land borders, access to the sea, and airspace.

Two million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a punishing and crippling Israeli blockade for 12 years and repeated onslaughts that have heavily damaged much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

Gaza’s 2-million population remains under “remote control” occupation and a strict siege, which has destroyed the local economy, strangled Palestinian livelihoods, plunged them into unprecedented rates of unemployment and poverty, and cut off from the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories and the wider world.

Gaza remains occupied territory, having no control over its borders, territorial waters, or airspace. Meanwhile, Israel upholds very few of its responsibilities as the occupying power, failing to provide for the basic needs of Palestinian civilians living in the territory.

Every two in three Palestinians in Gaza is a refugee from lands inside what is now Israel. That government forbids them from exercising their right to return as enshrined in international law because they are not Jews.