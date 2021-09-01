Slain Palestinian Ra'ed Jadallah, who was killed by the Israeli occupation forces near Ramallah.
IOF kill Palestinian man near Ramallah
19 hours ago
Human Rights, National News
1,046 Views
Ramallah/PNN/
A Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli forces at the western entrance of the village of Beit Ur al-Tahta, west of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, local sources said.
Israeli soldiers shot Ra’ed Jadallah, 39, left him to bleed until he died, according to the sources.
Check Also
Ramallah/PNN/ In the presence of Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, Minister of Education Marwan Awartani today …