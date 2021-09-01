Support us on GoFundMe
Slain Palestinian Ra'ed Jadallah, who was killed by the Israeli occupation forces near Ramallah.
Slain Palestinian Ra'ed Jadallah, who was killed by the Israeli occupation forces near Ramallah.

IOF kill Palestinian man near Ramallah

19 hours ago

Ramallah/PNN/

A Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli forces at the western entrance of the village of Beit Ur al-Tahta, west of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, local sources said.

Israeli soldiers shot Ra’ed Jadallah, 39, left him to bleed until he died, according to the sources.

 

