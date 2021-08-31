Civil Affairs chief says Palestine and Israel agreed on the reunification of some Palestinian families

Ramallah/PNN/

Member of Fatah Central Committee and the Head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs, Hussein Al Sheikh, said today in a tweet that there was an agreement with the Israeli government on Palestinian family reunification.

“We have reached an agreement with the Israeli government on the Palestinian families’ reunification file, to have 5000 as a first batch in the road to finalizing this file entirely in a prearranged timeframe,” he said in a tweet.

He also said in another tweet that based on the instructions of President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, “an agreement was reached between the State of Palestine and the State of Qatar on the Qatari Grant to the Gaza Strip.”

Palestine to “soon” get long-awaited 4G services

Also, Al-Sheikh announced that Palestine will soon get the long-awaited 4G services, announced a Palestinian official on Tuesday.

Fatah Central Committee member and Head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs, Hussein Al Sheikh, announced that Palestine would soon move beyond the third-generation (3G) to the fourth-generation (4G) mobile capabilities, which he hailed as a “leap in the world of communication.”

“The 4G service will soon be available in Palestine, which is a leap of quality in the world of communication and an upgrade in the level of service,” he tweeted.

Al Sheikh said earlier that President Abbas met last night in Ramallah with the Israeli minister Benny Gantz during which they have discussed “the Palestinian-Israeli relations on all aspects.”