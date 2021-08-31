Bennet won’t allow to Establish a Palestinian State, Vow to expand settlement

Occupied Jerusalem /PNN/ By: Madeeha Al-A’raj

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report, that ahead of his trip to Washington, the Israeli PM Neftali Bennet said he won’t see any solution for the Palestinian Cause in the near future, and that his government won’t annex lands in the West Bank, but it will not negotiate with the Palestinians to settle the conflict, and he affirmed his opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian State.

He added, explaining his government’s policy: “We will achieve an important breakthrough on the economic side, but we will not try to resolve the 130-year-old conflict.

I am Prime Minister of all Israeli citizens, my concern is limited to reaching a compromise solution that satisfies everyone, and affirmed that his government will adopt a long-term policy to expand the existing settlements in the West Bank while expressing his refusal to support American plans to reopen a consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

His statements came in an interview with the New York Times before his meeting with US President Joe Biden, on his first visit since taking office.

On this basis, the occupying government doesn’t waste any opportunity to provide appropriate conditions for the growth of settlements and settlements, and to harm the interests of the Palestinian citizens. Last week, the Civil Administration of the Israeli occupation army approved the expansion of the settlement road n. “55” in the northern occupied West Bank, south of Qalqilya after rejecting the objections submitted by 35 Palestinian farmers, who own nurseries there, and whose lands are threatened with confiscation to expand the street.

The Settlement Council has been pushing the project for this road for many years, describing it as “an important road, connecting the Kfar Saba exit, passing through Karnei Shomron settlement and reaching road n. 60 near Kedumim settlement. Head of the Samaria Settlements Council, Yossi Dagan, was quoted as saying: “expansion of road “55” has dramatic importance for the entire area and settlements, while the owners of the nurseries fear the confiscation of a very large area of their lands, which means the elimination of their nurseries.

In parallel, MK Orit Struck from the “Religious Zionism” bloc submitted 9 drafts calling for the imposition of so-called “Israeli sovereignty” on the settlement blocs, as follows: Draft Law 1953/F/24 to impose sovereignty on the settlement bloc “Gush Etzion” west of Bethlehem and north of Hebron, the 1954/F/24 draft law to impose sovereignty on the Modi’in settlement bloc between north of Jerusalem and southern of Ramallah, 1955/F/24 draft law to impose sovereignty over the Old City of Hebron, 1956 draft law/ F/24 to impose sovereignty on the settlement bloc “Mensheh”, 1957/F/24 draft law to impose sovereignty on the settlement bloc “Lev Shomron” in the Nablus governorate, and the 1958/F/24 draft law to impose sovereignty on the settlement bloc “Benjamin Center” in Ramallah Governorate, as well as, the draft law 1959/F/24 to impose sovereignty on the settlement bloc “Ma’araf Shomron” west of Nablus Governorate, the draft law of 24/2014 to impose sovereignty on the settlement bloc “Ma’ale Adumim” east of occupied Jerusalem, and a draft law 2018/F/24 to impose sovereignty on the bloc of the settlement “Ariel on the lands of the Salfeet Governorate.

On the other hand, the Jewish National Fund seeks to seize about 2500 dunams in East Jerusalem, where it is expected that the Board of Directors of the Jewish National Fund will meet next week to discuss and approve a budget of NIS 100 million to take measures to register large areas of land.

Such a step is considered a precursor to possible eviction lawsuits against Palestinians, who currently live in areas targeted by the JNF for deportation. The JNF claims that it owned the land before 1948.

As for the ongoing field settlement activities, and in preparation for the establishment of a settlement outpost, settlers have set up 2 mobile homes on citizens’ lands in the Derastia town in Salfeet in the Harikat Abu Zuhair area, near the settlement of “Hafat Yair.” Knowing that the occupation authorities are seeking to seize more lands there to complete the project Settlement in the so-called “Greater Ariel”, by linking all the settlement outposts in the area, and isolating the governorates from each other.