President Abbas discuss with Gantz Israeli security policy, civilian and economic facilities to Palestinians 

Ramallah/PNN/

President Mahmoud Abbas met Sunday evening in Ramallah with Israeli Occupation Army Minister Benny Gantz according to Hussein al-sheik Member of the Fatah Central Committee & Head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs.

Al-Sheikh added in a tweet that Abbas & Gantz have discussed the Palestinian-Israeli relations on all aspects.

Israeli media said that Minister Benny Gantz met on Sunday evening with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss security policy, civilian and economic issues.

Gantz & Abbas meeting on Sunday night in Ramallah is the first meeting between a senior Israeli government official and the Palestinian Authority leader since 2010.

According to a statement from Gantz’s bureau, the two discussed national security, civil and economic issues, as well as the current security and financial situation in the West Bank and Gaza.

A statement from Gantz office said that the minister told Abbas that Israel seeks to take measures that will strengthen the PA’s economy.

Gantz said in a tweet that he told Abu Mazen that Israel is willing to take a number of steps that will strengthen the PAs economy, and the two agreed to remain in touch and follow up on the meeting.

They also discussed shaping the security and economic situations in the west bank and in Gaza. They agreed to continue communicating further on the issues that were raised during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the head of COGAT, Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alyan, PA Minister Hussein al-Sheikh, and Head of the Palestinian Intelligence Service, Majid Faraj.

At the end of the professional discussion, Gantz and Abbas held a one-on-one meeting.