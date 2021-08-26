UNRWA is deeply saddened by the killing of the student at Balata Boys School, Imad Saleh Hashash

East Jerusalem/PNN/

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is deeply saddened by the killing of 15-year-old Imad Saleh Khaled Hashash from Balata refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank, during the clashes that followed an arrest operation carried out by Israeli Occupation Security Forces (IOF) in the camp yesterday.

According to initial reports, Imad, a ninth-grade student at the UNRWA Balata Boys’ School 1, was standing on the roof of his home when he was shot in the head with live ammunition. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The IOF says Imad was shot in retaliation for throwing an object at soldiers. UNRWA calls on the IOF to exercise restraint in their use of force and to minimize causalities.

Imad’s killing adds to the ever-growing number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli forces. In 2021 alone, the IOF has killed 59 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including 22 refugees and 13 children. Some 984 Palestinians have been injured by live fire since the beginning of the year.

UNRWA continues to call on Israel to investigate these fatalities, the use of live ammunition, and to hold accountable those that violate international standards. Until the Israeli military control over Palestinian civilians’ ceases, Israeli military forces must protect the lives and ensure the dignity of Palestinians living under their control.