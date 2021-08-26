The UN Secretary-General received the UN Exhibit Books on Palestine

New York/PNN/

The UN Committee on the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP), with funding from the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), reproduced as printed and e-books for its global advocacy activities the highly acclaimed public exhibitions from 2017 to 2020 that the Committee organizes annually on 29 November, in observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and as required by GA resolution A/RES/75/21.

On 19 August, the Committee presented to the Secretary-General the books for 2017 and 2018 respectively entitled: “The Palestinian People: Everlasting Roots, Infinite Horizons – 100 Names from Palestine to the World” (eBook), and “Unrealized Rights Unfulfilled Promises – 70 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of the Palestinian People’s Nakba” (eBook). Copies of the books were subsequently distributed to all Member States represented at the United Nations in New York.

The 2019 and 2020 editions will be available soon.