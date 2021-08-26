Bethlehem, Athens renew twinning agreement between the two cities

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Mayor of Bethlehem, Anton Salman, and the Mayor of Athens, Kostas Bakoyannis, signed today an agreement renewing the twinning and partnership between the two cities.

The agreement, which was signed in Athens City Hall, included cooperation in the cultural, artistic, and tourism fields, youth sector, environmental preservation, solid waste management, concepts of public administration and public services, encouraging the exchange of visits and encouraging commercial cooperation between the private sectors in the two cities.

The agreement was based on a previous memorandum of understanding signed in 1986, and it was agreed that the term of the new agreement would be five years, subject to renewal and expansion.