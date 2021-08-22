Israeli occupation fighter jets attack targets in the center of Gaza after 41 Palestinians injured at at Gaza border

Gaza/PNN/

Israeli fighter jets attacked multiple sites in Gaza late last night, following an Israeli crackdown on hundreds of Palestinians who demonstrated near the Israeli perimeter fence surrounding the Gaza Strip to mark the 52nd anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Mosque arson of 1969.

Local sources said explosions were heard at several points in the besieged Gaza Strip after the attack but said no casualties were reported thus far.

The Nuseirat region in the central regions of Gaza and the Al-Shati Camp in the coastal region were among the locations that were hit.

Hours earlier, 41 Palestinians were wounded, two of them critically, by Israeli gunfire during the demonstrations held on the border of the blockaded Gaza Strip on the 52nd anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Mosque arson by an Israeli-Australian fanatic in 1969.

Local sources in Gaza said Israeli soldiers, stationed along the border with Gaza, opened gunfire and teargas at the protesters, injuring 17 of them by gunfire and causing others to suffocate from teargas

Among the two Palestinians critically injured was a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head, the Ministry of Health said. It described most of the other injuries as moderate, including gunshots to limbs, backs, and abdomens.