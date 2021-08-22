Disabled man injured by IOF soldiers near Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/

A Palestinian disabled young man sustained injuries today after being shot by Israeli occupation soldiers at the Container military checkpoint, east of Bethlehem city in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian security sources.

Soldiers manning the checkpoint reportedly opened gunfire at Omar Musa Shalaldeh, 25, a partially disabled young man with special needs, injuring him in the foot.

Shalaldeh was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Israeli occupation forces have a long record of shooting or even killing Palestinian civilians under false security pretenses.