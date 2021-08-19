Israeli settlers brutally stab Palestinian worker in Jerusalem

Occupied Jerusalem PNN/

Extremist Israeli settlers brutally stabbed a Palestinian worker in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Wednesday night, causing serious injuries to the man.

Israeli media reported that on Wednesday night, a group of extremist Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian worker and brutally stabbed him in his entire body, causing severe injuries to the worker as he was rushed to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the occupied city in a serious condition.

Paramedics who were called to the scene provided initial treatment to the worker and relayed that he was conscious and suffering several stab wounds.

The Palestinian worker was attacked by a group of Israeli settlers “who were looking for a fight”, as Israeli Walla news reported.

“He was sitting there at the end of a work shift. They stabbed him in his entire body,” said the source to Walla news. “He tried running until he collapsed.”

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the occupied West Bank.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem in violation of international law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention.