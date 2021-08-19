IOF shut down printing company in Hebron, seize machines

Hebron/ PNN/

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday closed the Palestinian Printing and Advertising Company in Hebron in the occupied West Bank after raiding and seizing all the machines.

According to the company owner, Imad Dheibeh, over 60 soldiers of the Israeli occupation forces at the dawn of Wednesday surrounded the company in the Ein Sarah area in Hebron, broke into it, seized 19 printing press machines and printing equipment, and gave an order shutting it down for 6 months.

Since the start of 2021, the Israeli occupation has raided and destroyed 11 Palestinian bookstores, printing presses, and media offices, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Information, in Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

The Ministry also said during the 11-day of deadly aggression on the Gaza Strip last May, the occupation state destroyed four printing presses or publishing houses and four bookshops.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses, stores, and structures almost on a daily basis across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.