Al Malki receive the newly arrived Danish Representative to Palestine

Ramallah/PNN/

The newly arrived Danish Representative to Palestine in Ramallah, Amb. Ketil Karlsen, was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Dr. Riad al Malki, on August 11, 2021. Amb. Karlsen handed the Minister a letter from the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Danish Representative expressed to the Minister his immense gratitude for the warm reception upon his arrival to Palestine. He stressed the close bond between Denmark and Palestine, and the wish to further strengthen these relations. The Representative underlined the firm position of Denmark of support to the Palestinian people and their rights under international law.

Amb. Karlsen says: “During my time in Palestine, I will do my utmost to deepen our bilateral relations, and I see many opportunities and venues to explore. I am honored by the reception of H.E. Dr. al Malki and look forward to continuing this relationship to further our common interests”.

Amb. Karlsen arrives in his new position after eight years as EU Ambassador, most recently to Nigeria and ECOWAS.

The Danish Representation opened in Jericho in 1994 and moved to Ramallah in 1998.

The overall political objective of Denmark’s engagement in Palestine is to support a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the realisation of a two-state solution. At the same time, through its engagement, Denmark is striving to promote stability in the region and improve the lives of Palestinians, who are caught in the conflict.

The Representation is responsible for Denmark’s humanitarian and development assistance in Palestine. Denmark’s support focuses on human rights and democratic accountability; green, sustainable, inclusive economic growth and decent jobs; and resilience, peace, and stability.

The expected development and humanitarian assistance amount to USD 154 million from 2021 to 2025.