School year kicks off today in Palestine in the classrooms despite pandemic concerns

Bethlehem/PNN/

The new 2021-2022 school year has officially started today in all the governorates of Palestine despite COVID-19 pandemic concerns but in accordance with health procedures and protocols in order to ensure a safe return to schools, according to education officials.

Minister of Education Marwan Awartani announced in a press conference yesterday along with the Minister of Health Mai Alkaila that the return to schools, unlike last year when education was carried out online, will be held in the classrooms and under specific and strict health requirements that were agreed upon within the framework of the epidemiological committee and the ministries of education and health.

He indicated that the first of these requirements will be to prevent unvaccinated teachers and educational staff from entering schools, noting that the next few days will witness a serious momentum to complete the vaccination process until It is 100% done giving priority to teachers and teaching staff.