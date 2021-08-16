Four Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin

Jenin/PNN/

Four Palestinian youths were today killed by Israeli army gunfire during a raid into the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, medical and local sources confirmed.

Sources at Jenin hospital said that Saleh Amar, 19, from Jenin refugee camp, and Raed Abu Saif, 21, from Jenin city, have both been killed by Israeli gunfire, noting that the Israeli forces kidnapped the bodies of two more slain Palestinians, one of them identified as Nour Jarrar from Jenin city while the fourth has yet to be identified.

Additionally, Israeli forces also shot Amjad Azmi, who was reported in serious condition.

Sources in Jenin said the Israeli soldiers detained Mohammad Abu Zaina after raiding his home in the Jenin refugee camp.

A general strike and a day of mourning have been declared in the city.