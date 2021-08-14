Tayseer Khaled : Calls for declaring the ” Jewish National Fund ” a terrorist organization

Bethlehem/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine called for declaring the “Jewish National Fund” an organization that supports terror in light of its settlement activities in the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 and in light of the Fund’s board of directors directing the registration of lands and real estate in the West Bank Including Jerusalem, as it belongs to him or to Jewish ownership, whether before 1948 or after 1967, with all the dangers that this entails a large expansion of settlements and the dangers of expelling hundreds and perhaps thousands of Palestinians from their homes, similar to what is happening these days in Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan and other neighborhoods in East Jerusalem.

He added that he shares the “Peace Now” movement’s view that the Jewish National Fund has been transformed, especially in recent years, into the National Fund for settlers in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and that the procedures for registering land and real estate, for which more than 100 million shekels were recently allocated, include thousands of files that will be examined and registered, including about 530 files in the West Bank and 2050 files in East Jerusalem, which would lead to widespread dispossession of the Palestinians of their property and real estate, especially in light of complicity of Israeli courts and the resort of the Jewish National Fund to base its allegations on the discriminatory law that was issued In 1970 (Legal and Administrative Matters Law) which enables Jews to return property they lost in East Jerusalem before 1948, while Palestinians do not have such a right.

Tayseer Khaled concluded his call, that it is no longer a secret to anyone that the Jewish National Fund’s board, which represents Israeli political parties, representatives of Jewish groups in so-called diaspora, and representatives of Zionist organizations, run a major part of its business in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, through companies affiliated with the Fund, including the “Hemanuta” settlement company, which is registered in the Civil Administration of the occupation army, which requires international intervention to impose sanctions and boycotts on the Jewish National Fund and to deal with it as an organization that supports settlers, their organizations and terrorist practices, and as an organization that manages its activities in Palestine based on laws of Racial discrimination whose function is to strip the Palestinians of their rights and property and expel them from their lands, in a policy that does not resemble ethnic cleansing only from afar.