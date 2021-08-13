Occupation forces attack worshipers in Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque

Hebron /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces today attacked hundreds of Palestinian Muslim worshipers who gathered at the Al-Haram al-Ibrahimi (Ibrahimi Mosque) in Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank, in protest of Israeli threats to take over the holy site.

Soldiers fired teargas canisters and stun grenades at the worshipers to disperse them, causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Prior to this, hundreds of worshipers from Hebron and neighboring towns and villages converged to the holy site at the call of the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, prompted by Israel’s construction of a separate passage and an elevator in the holy site which will only serve Israeli settlers.

The move is seen by Palestinians as an attempt to Judaize the holy site and ultimately take it over by the Israeli occupation authorities.

The mosque is located at the southeast corner of modern Hebron and in the heart of its old town. It is considered the fourth holiest site in Islam and the second holiest site in Palestine.

Palestinians accuse Israel of trying to alter the Islamic and historic nature of the mosque. The mosque is on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.