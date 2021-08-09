Palestinian sustains bruises in settler attack east of Nablus

Nablus/PNN/

A Palestinian youth Sunday evening sustained bruises at the hands of Israeli settlers in Beit Dajan village, east of Nablus, according to medical sources.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said that PRCS medics evacuated a 25-year-old youth to a hospital, suffering bruises due to severe beating at the hands of settlers.

The village has become a scene of weekly protests against the confiscation of Palestinian-owned land, east of the village, to make room for Israeli colonial settlement construction.

Located 12 kilometers to the east of Nablus city, Beit Dajan has a population of some 4,700 and occupies a total area of 44,100 dunams, including 360 dunums of built-up area for the villagers. A large part of the village lands was seized for the construction of Al-Hamra and Mekhora (Mehola) colonial settlements, east and southeast of the village, in 1971 and 1973.

The village depends on grains plantation and fruitful trees, such as olive, figs, and almonds.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settlers‘ violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.