Bella Hadid expresses her love for her homeland, Palestine

Bethlehem/PNN/

Palestinian-American Model Bella Hadid has reiterated her love for Palestine, the birthplace of her father, through a photo she shared with her followers on her Instagram page.

“A Palestinian girl on the cover of Vogue,” Bella wrote in her post. “I am happy to say: I will not stop talking about the oppression and pain that Palestinians systematically face. With only love in my heart and an open mind to educate myself and learn more every day. No matter what, I love you (Palestine).”

Fans interacted with Bella’s post, including celebrities, declaring their support with writings filled with love for Palestine and sympathy with the struggle of the Palestinian people for freedom.

Hadid, the son of Palestinian businessman Mohammad Hadid, does not stop talking about the Palestinian cause through posts on her pages in the communication sites, where she was severely criticized by supporters of Israel who accused her of “anti-Semitism.”

Last May, Hadid, was also seen in videos on social media marching with thousands at the demonstration in Bay Ridge, New York, in protest of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

At that time, she shared that her father and his family “were taken out of their homes in Palestine in 1948, becoming refugees in Syria, then Lebanon, then Tunisia.”