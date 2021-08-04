“ Genesis “ and “ City Center” are at the Forefront of Isr. Settlement Projects

Bethlehem /PNN/ Report By Madeeha Al-Araj

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report , that on the main road between the occupied Jerusalem and Jericho cities, the Israeli occupation places banners to promote a settlement project called “Genesis” which is one of the “Five Books of Moses in the Bible.” in the Bedouinare that extends from the easters side of the city till the hills that overlook the Jericho city and the Dead Sea, a few meters away from the Abu Dahuk Bedouin Community, which is threatened with eviction, along with about a scores of other Bedouin communities in Khan al-Ahmar, where a sign that reads “Camping in the Israeli desert” is also seen.

The project organizers have set up white tents woven in the traditional way. They prepared the ancient Bedouin, and prepared Arabic coffee to receive tourists who visit the area, make saj bread for them, and take them on camel tours.

These extremists wear the dress of priests as they stand at the entrances to the streets to explain the nature of the area and tell the Talmudic narrations to the Jewish visitors, and try to impose its biblical elements on the place.

At the same time, the issue of the “City Center”, an urban planning project approved by the “Israeli District Committee” to impose more restrictions on the settlement construction expansion in Bab Al-Sahira, Wadi Al-Joz, and Al-Masodiya Neighborhood in the occupied Jerusalem.

The project extends over an area of ​​about 700 dunums, which includes private property and endowment properties, which was established by the occupation authorities, despite its negative impact on the Jerusalemites, and its failure to take into account the housing needs of population growth, as it doesn’t provide sufficient additions to Palestinian housing.

The objection of the Jerusalem Human Rights Association to the “City Center” project, the institutions received a decision from the Israeli High Court to freeze the so-called “City Center” project until another decision is issued.

Knowing that the Judaization project aims to control East Jerusalem, and of its conditions is, the expropriation and control of the lands on which public or semi-public institutions were built in East Jerusalem, in addition to the fact that Jerusalemites are not allowed to make any change, demolition or addition to the buildings prepared by the occupation municipality.

Also, the project does not allow construction in the eastern part of Jerusalem for more than four floors, while the occupation municipality can give building permits for more than ten floors in the western part, which leads to depriving Jerusalemites of vertical construction. The Israeli Central Committee for Planning and Building presented a project. City Center" at the end of last year; But it was postponed after a series of objections from the Palestinians. However, the committee reintroduced it in July 2021, and set a deadline for objecting to the project until the end of the month.

In a remarkable development that reveals the size of the deals that the occupation government concludes with settlement associations to rob Palestinian lands, the Ministry of Agriculture in Israel handed over 8,500 dunams to settlers to establish 6 random settlement outposts in different areas in the occupied West Bank, claiming that they were used for agricultural and livestock grazing, and at the same time it financed three settlement associations named: "Hashomer Yosh", "Kidma" and a preparatory college for military service ‘Beit Yatir’ to enable them to continue their settlement activities at the expense of the rights of the Palestinians in their land. In its response to the Israeli Peace Now Movement