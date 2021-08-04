Foreign Ministry denounces Slovakia’s decision to open cultural center in Jerusalem

Ramallah/PNN/

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed the Palestinian leadership’s rejection of the announcement made by Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok regarding his ministry’s intention to open a cultural center in Jerusalem.

The ministry’s undersecretary, Amal Jado, denounced during a telephone call with Political Director of the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Roman Buzec, the announcement as a violation of international law, relevant United Nations resolutions, and the unified position of the European Union regarding opening official diplomatic offices in Jerusalem.

She stressed that such an announcement does not serve efforts to revive the peace process in the region, and encourages Israel, the occupying power, to proceed in implementing its projects to annex and Judaize the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Jado called on the Slovak side to reverse this decision in compliance with international law and the unified European position on the city of Jerusalem.