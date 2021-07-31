Palestine’s five athletes end their participation in the Tokyo Olympics without any wins

TOKYO/PNN/

Palestine ended today its participation in the Olympic Games in Tokyo without any medals after 19-year-old Mohammed Hamada has failed to qualify in the men’s 96 kg weightlifting competition.

Palestine participated with five athletes in the Olympics competing in four sports events -Yazan al-Bawab, participated last Tuesday without success in the 100m freestyle swimming competitions, and Dania Noor finished last in her group in the 50 meters freestyle swimming competition, judo player Wissam Abu Rmilah participated in the category under 81 kg and lost by knockout, and the runner, Hanna Barakat, who set a national record of 12.16 seconds in the 100m run, 0.05 second short of qualifying and finishing fifth in her group, while her previous record was 12.24 seconds.