Impunity encourages Israel to commit more crimes

Bethlehem/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine held the US administration in particular and the international community in general responsible for the continuing crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces at checkpoints and crossroads in the West Bank and stressed that the occupation forces have been easier pressing on the trigger to commit more crimes against defenseless Palestinian citizens, thanks to the protection provided by the American administration in international forums and the policy of double standards practiced by the international community, especially the European Union, which is content to comment on the crimes that are taking place, which Israel used to ignore or even just comment on.

This came in the context of the occupation forces setting an ambush in the vicinity of the water well, which supplies water to the towns of Beita and Hawara and targeting the young Shadi Selim, in an unprecedented criminal act, to be the seventh in recent weeks, who has risen as a martyr in the town of Beita, which stands steadfast in front of the occupation soldiers and herds of settlers.

Tayseer Khaled stressed that these crimes, committed by the occupation forces, would not have continued without the policy of impunity and the policy of dealing with Israel as an exceptional country above law and accountability.

He called in the context of the UN Security Council, to condemn violations of the Israeli occupation in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and the unjust siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, and to assume political and moral responsibility and stop these crimes and take the necessary measures to provide protection for Palestinian citizens under occupation.

He also called on the Palestinian side to abandon illusions about the possibility of reaching, under American auspices, so-called confidence-building measures with the occupying state and return to the same vicious and satanic cycle of misleading and wasting time, and to return to decisions of the national consensus, which call for dealing with Israel as a colonial occupying racial discrimination and ethnic cleansing state, with all the consequent inspiration from the Beta model of resistance, expanding the engagement with the occupation forces and herds of settlers, and preparing for national disobedience in face of the most brutal occupation is the news history.