An 11-year-old boy shot earlier by IOF soldiers in Beit Ummar town has died of his wounds

Hebron/PNN/

An 11-year-old Palestinian boy who was earlier today shot by Israeli soldiers at the entrance to Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and critically wounded has died of his wounds, according to the Ministry of Health.

Mohammad Mouayyad Allamy was shot in the chest when soldiers opened fire at a car driven by his father at the entrance to Beit Ummar. He was rushed to Ahli hospital in Hebron where he was reported in critical condition until he was pronounced dead.

Reports said soldiers at a military watchtower located at the entrance to Beit Ummar opened fire at a Palestinian car hitting Mohammad Mouayyad Allamy, who was in the car, in the chest.