Palestinian teen succumbs to wounds by IOF gunfire near Ramallah

Ramallah/PNN/

A Palestinian teen Monday morning succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire two months ago, according to medical sources.

The Health Ministry said that Yousef Nawaf Mhareb, 17, a resident of Abwein village, north of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, died of the wounds at the Palestine Medical Complex in the city.

Mhareb received Israeli military gunshot wounds in the neck, specifically in the fifth and seventh vertebrae, causing damage to his spinal cord.