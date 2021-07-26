Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza, damage reported

GAZA/PNN/

Israel Sunday late night launched a series of airstrikes on several sites in the besieged Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

The source said that Israeli fighter jets targeted with two missiles a plot of farmland, northwest of Gaza city, causing material damage to the site as well as to the nearby civilian property.

Another airstrike targeted a plot of land, east of Khan Younes, in the southern strip, setting it on fire and causing material damage to the nearby civilian property.

No casualties were reported in any of the airstrikes.

Fourteen years following the Israeli “disengagement” from Gaza, Israel has not actually disengaged from Gaza; it still maintains control of its land borders, access to the sea, and airspace.

Two million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a punishing and crippling Israeli blockade for 12 years and repeated onslaughts that have heavily damaged much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

Gaza’s 2-million population remains under “remote control” occupation and a strict siege, which has destroyed the local economy, strangled Palestinian livelihoods, plunged them into unprecedented rates of unemployment and poverty, and cut off from the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories and the wider world.

Gaza remains occupied territory, having no control over its borders, territorial waters, or airspace. Meanwhile, Israel upholds very few of its responsibilities as the occupying power, failing to provide for the basic needs of Palestinian civilians living in the territory.

Every two in three Palestinians in Gaza is a refugee from lands inside what is now Israel. That government forbids them from exercising their right to return as enshrined in international law because they are not Jews.