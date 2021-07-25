14 Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike against detention without trial

Bethlehem/PNN/

A total of 14 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention are currently on hunger strike in protest of their unfair administrative detention without a charge or trial, according to the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission.

The Commission called on the international and local human rights and humanitarian institutions to take immediate action to put an end to the Israeli maltreatment of the hunger-striking detainees, including solitary confinement of each hunger striker.

Israel’s widely condemned policy of administrative detention allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals usually ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

Currently, Israel is holding some 540 Palestinians in administrative detention, deemed illegal by international law, most of them former prisoners who spent years in prison for their resistance of the Israeli occupation.

Over the years, Israel has placed thousands of Palestinians in administrative detention for prolonged periods of time, without trying them, without informing them of the charges against them, and without allowing them or their counsel to examine the evidence.

Palestinian detainees have continuously resorted to open-ended hunger strikes as a way to protest their illegal administrative detention and to demand an end to this policy which violates international law.