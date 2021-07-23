Israeli settlers set fire to equipment inside quarry south of Nablus

Nablus /PNN/

Israeli settlers yesterday at pre-dawn set fire to equipment inside a quarry in the town of Jamma’in to the south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a local activist.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, said a vehicle carrying a number of settlers pulled over next to a quarry belonging to a Palestinian resident in the town of Jamma’in and set fire to the equipment.

Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation. Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property, said the Israeli information center for human rights in the occupied territories, B’Tselem.

“In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort or even join in the attacks. Investigations, if even opened, are usually closed with no action taken against perpetrators as part of an undeclared policy of leniency. The long-term effect of this violence is the dispossession of Palestinians from increasing parts of the West Bank, making it easier for Israel to take over land and resources,” said B’Tselem.