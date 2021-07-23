Detainees’ institutions hold Israeli authorities fully responsible for death of Palestinian while in custody

Bethlehem/PNN/

Several detainees’ institutions, including the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the death of Abdo al-Tamimi, who died last night while being held in the Russian compound detention and interrogation center, known as al-Maskubiyya, in Jerusalem.

Forty-three-year-old Tamimi, from Shufa’at refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem, was detained last Sunday over a traffic violation.

The Tamimi family said Israeli police contacted them last night and informed them that Abdo died of a heart attack inside his cell at al-Maskubiyya, an interrogation center known for its brutal use of torture.

However, the detainees’ institutions refuted the Israeli allegations that he died of natural causes and indicated that his family confirmed, according to information from inside the al-Maskubiyya, that their son was beaten and brutally assaulted moments before his death was announced.

A number of his family members were reportedly detained by Israeli police after they went to inquire about his death.

An autopsy will be performed on Tamimi’s body to determine the circumstances behind his death.

Tamimi has four children and his wife is pregnant.

Torture and ill-treatment continue to be codified in the Israeli military and civilian law. Article 1/34 (j)(a) of the Israeli penal code of 1972 allows the use of physical pressure and extreme mechanisms during interrogations in situations that require what the law qualifies as the “necessity defense”, said the Palestinian human rights organization, Addameer.

Despite ratifying the United Nations Convention Against Torture in 1991, the occupation authorities have systematically applied torture as a semi-standard practice of punishment and extracting confessions, resulting in severe psychological, physical, and frequently fatal consequences for Palestinian prisoners said Addameer.