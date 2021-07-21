Facilities Provided by IOF to ‘Jewish National Fund’ for Robbing Palestinian Land

Bethlehem/PNN/ Madeeha Al-A’raj

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report, that the Israeli Occupation Army’s cooperation with the ‘Jewish National Fund’ and other arms of the occupation and settlement is not new. It also seems clear that the Israeli Ministry of the Occupation Army encourages recruits the ‘the Israeli Keren Kemet’ i.e. (the Jewish National Fund) for real estate to purchase deals And large areas of private Palestinian-owned land in the West Bank for the benefit of settlers to be cultivated as soon as the owners are prevented from accessing them, and robbery deals on Palestinian property, which are carried out with cover and facilities from the occupation army, knowing that the robbery included lands in the Jordan Valley, Ramallah, and Hebron. In early April, the fund approved a draft to purchase lands in isolated settlements, especially in the Nablus and Jenin Governorates.

At the same time, the Israeli government is pushing to implement a plan to establish 3,412 settlement units within the settlement plan known as ‘E1’ east of the occupied East Jerusalem, as it was recently revealed that the so-called Israeli Higher Planning Council sent a summons for a hearing on August 9th to discuss the objections submitted by the ‘Peace Now Movement’ AND “Ir Amim” On the plan. This plan is considered completely destructive to the so-called two-state solution because it prevents communication between Ramallah, East Jerusalem and Bethlehem.” It is known that there have been attempts to promote the plan since the 90s, but due to international opposition, it was not promoted until Netanyahu ordered its approval for deposit in the year 2012, and he re-promoted it again on February 2020’s elections.

In reference to the occupation’s settlement plans, the so-called “settlement Bloc Council” in the Gush Etzion settlement complex issued a decision to build hundreds of settlement units on lands in Bethlehem. It approved a plan to build 510 settlement units, 400 of them in the “Migdal Oz” settlement built on the land of Beit Fajjar in the south, and 110 units in the settlement of “Abu Hanahel”, which is located on the lands of the town of Kisan in the east. At the same time, the so-called Israeli Civil Administration decided to turn hundreds of agricultural dunums into nature reserves in the Jordan Valley, lands located within the borders of Al-Farisiyah and Ain Al-Hilweh in the Jordan Valley.

Information indicates that more than 1,500 dunams of these lands, located in the vicinity of the “Rotem” settlement, have been converted into nature reserves, bringing the number of lands that have been converted by the occupation government in the Jordan Valley into nature reserves so far, 76,000 thousand dunums.” The lands are Palestinian citizens who have all the necessary identification papers on their lands.

Meanwhile, the so-called Israeli Civil Administration began surveying the lands on which the outpost of Avitar is built on Jabal Sbeih, near the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

This step comes to implement an agreement signed between the Israeli government and the Regional Council of “Samaria” settlements about 10 days ago, with the aim of surveying the land in preparation for the resumption of the settlement plan and the establishment of a religious school. On the other hand, settler websites reported that Israeli businessman Rami Levy, with the participation of dozens of people, laid last weekend the foundation stone for a new Jewish neighborhood in East Jerusalem. According to those sources, Levi plans to build 400 housing units, two hotels, a large commercial center, public buildings, and a huge sports center, next to what is known as the Commissioner’s Palace Park in the heart of the Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal Mukaber. Noting that about 90 housing units were built last year in Nof Zion.

In Jerusalem, the mayor of the occupation, Moshe Leon, inaugurated the southern section of the (Eastern Ring Project), the American Road, which confiscates hundreds of dunums of lands, tears the neighborhoods and villages of Jerusalem, and links settlements north of the city to its south within the so-called ‘Greater Jerusalem.’ It will serve as the main transportation road in the east of the city. The total length of the road linking Wadi Al-Dara is about 10 km.

The total financial investment in the project is NIS 1.3 billion, and this is one Among several projects aimed at disintegrating Jerusalemite neighborhoods and Palestinian villages and exploiting lands for the benefit of settlements and major bypass roads that have been implemented and planned in East Jerusalem.

The purpose of it is to link Ma’ale Adumim Settlement with the settlements of the south, limit the Jerusalemite’s presence between settlements and bypass roads, and devour the remaining lands to prevent their owners from expanding and construction since the announcement of the American road project, 1,070 dunums of lands.