In two weeks, Israelis injure 1000 Palestinians, including 133 children

Bethlehem/PNN/

During the first two weeks of July, Israeli occupation forces injured at least 981 Palestinians, including 133 children, in clashes across the West Bank and carried out 163 search-and-arrest operations and detained 134 Palestinians, including six children, according to the Protection of Civilians report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) covering the period between 29 June – 12 July.

Of those injured, 892 were in the Nablus governorate, mainly in daily protests against Israeli settlement expansion in the villages of Beita and Osarin.

Overall, 36 Palestinians were shot by live ammunition, 214 by rubber bullets, and the rest were mainly treated for tear gas inhalation or were physically assaulted. Beyond the 981 who were injured directly by Israeli forces, 58 were injured either while running away from Israeli forces or in circumstances that could not be verified in Beita and Osarin.

Most of the 163 search-and-arrest operations were in Nablus, followed by Hebron and East Jerusalem, while the rest were across other governorates.

On 4 July, said OCHA, the Israeli authorities summoned a nine-year-old Palestinian boy for interrogation for unknown reasons in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Since mid-April, at least 65 Palestinian children have been arrested by the Israeli occupation authorities in East Jerusalem. Over half of these children were arrested in June alone.

On 3 July, Israeli settlers, accompanied by soldiers, entered Qusra village, near Nablus, and clashed with Palestinian residents, resulting in a Palestinian man, aged 21, killed. Israeli settlers and Palestinian residents threw stones at each other and, according to local sources, after the Palestinian was shot, settlers beat him.

Israeli settlers injured nine Palestinians, including four children and two women, by physically assaulting them, throwing stones at them, or spraying pepper towards them. Six of those injured were in the H2 area of Hebron, two in Maghayir al Abeed, one in Tuba (all in Hebron), and one in Kisan (Bethlehem). Across the West Bank, and during the reporting period, Israeli settlers damaged at least 1,120 trees or saplings, at least five vehicles, as well as electric poles, fences, and other Palestinian property said OCHA.