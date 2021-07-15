Israeli settlers continue to set up mobile homes on occupied Palestinian land to expand settlement

Nablus/PNN/

Israeli settlers continued today to set up mobile homes near the villages of Jalud and Qariot, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, in order to expand an illegal settlement, according to sources.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA the settlers seek to expand the illegal settlement of Shavuot Rahel by adding more mobile homes and planting trees on land nearby owned by Palestinians.

He explained that the settlers are proceeding to expand their settlement despite an Israeli court ruling to halt all construction until it looks into an appeal by the Palestinian landowners against the settlers’ infringement on their lands.

To be noted, Israeli settlers set up on Monday seven mobile homes in the vicinity of the same settlement.

Meanwhile, in the south of the West Bank, the Palestinian Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission said that Israel plans to build more than 500 new housing units in two illegal settlements north of Bethlehem.

According to Hasan Breijieh, head of the Bethlehem office of the Commission, 400 new settlement units are going to be built in the illegal Migdal Oz settlement, built on land that belongs to Beir Fajjar village, and 110 units in Abi Hanahal settlement, built on Kisan land.