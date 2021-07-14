Israeli forces detain 15 Palestinians from West Bank

Bethlehem/pnn/

Israeli occupation forces Wednesday dawn detained at least 15 Palestinians, mostly from the West Bank district of Nablus, according to local and security sources.

Deputy mayor of Beita, Mousa Hamayel, confirmed that Israeli forces rounded up 11 Palestinians, including two injured, after breaking into and ransacking their houses in the town, south of Nablus city.

One of the detainees was identified as 17-year-old Ramez Qawariq, who sustained injuries from Israeli military gunfire as he participated in rallies defending Jabal Sabih against colonial settlement construction during the first week of July.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces detained two brothers after storming their houses in the southern neighborhood of Tulkarm city, as reported by the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

They re-arrested a former prisoner after breaking into and searching his house in Shweika neighborhood, north of the city.

In the southern West Bank, the sources confirmed a similar military raid in Tuqu‘ town, east of Bethlehem, resulting in the detention of another.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law, army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.