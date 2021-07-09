China-proposed BRI considers common interests, promotes global cooperation: Palestinian president

RAMALLAH, July 7 (Xinhua) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) takes people’s common interests into consideration and is conducive to global economic cooperation and development.

Abbas, also chairman of the Fatah party, made the remarks during an online speech at the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In his address, Abbas said the initiative demonstrates that China is “a leading country” in maintaining the shared interests of people all over the world, the report said.

He spoke highly of the remarkable achievements scored by the great Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC since its founding a century ago, noting that the Chinese ruling party has established laudable development patterns in all fields.

The president extended sincere greetings and congratulations on behalf of the Palestinian people and the Fatah party to Chinese President and General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping and his companions.

He expressed gratitude for China’s support at the United Nations and all other international forums for the Palestinian efforts and legitimate rights to obtain their freedom and national independence. ■