Manager of leading health organization among ten Palestinians detained from West Bank

Ramallah/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces Wednesday overnight detained at least ten Palestinians from various parts of the West Bank, according to local and security sources.

Israeli forces rounded up General Manager of the Health Work Committees (HWC), Shatha Odeh, and seized her car after storming her house in Ramallah city.

The soldiers rounded up two others after breaking into and ransacking the houses of their families in Ni‘lin town, west of Ramallah city.

They also conducted separate two raids in Deir Abu Mash’al village and Kharbatha al-Misbah town, west of the city, resulting in the detention of two others.

The sources confirmed a similar Israeli military raid in Birzeit town, north of the city, resulting in the detention of an undergraduate student enrolled in Birzeit University.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli military vehicles stormed Jabal Ash-Shamali and Rafidia neighborhoods of Nablus city, where the soldiers detained two others.

Meanwhile, soldiers showed up at a former prisoner’s family house in al-​Jaberiyat neighborhood in Jenin city, where they interrogated him.

In Hebron district, Israeli troops barged their way into Dura town, south of the city, where they detained two others, including a former prisoner, after surrounding and breaking into their family houses.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.