ICHR’s Follow up the Death of Shadi Nofal in Haman Rehabilitation Center in Deir al-Balah

Gaza/PNN/

The Independent Commission for Human Rights is following the death of Shadi Haidar Nofal (41 years old) from Nusairat in the Central Governorate of the Gaza Strip, who was detained at the Central Correction and Rehabilitation Center in Deir al-Balah since March 9, 2020, by the Nusairat Police for a penal case.

According to the ICHR’s documentation, on 30/6/2021, at 7:30 am, Nofal’s health deteriorated and he was transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where he received a cardiac resuscitation before being admitted to the intensive care unit

. Two days later, he was discharged and remained under observation. He was returned to the Correction and Rehabilitation Center, and in the morning of 5/7/2021, he was admitted again to the intensive care unit at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, before pronouncing his death at the hospital at ten o’clock on the same day.

ICHR and its physician delegated by Nofal’s family will follow up on the autopsy process and will issue a detailed statement to that effect.