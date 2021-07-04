Palestinian detainee remains on hunger strike for 61 days

Hebron /PNN/

Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails, Ghadanfar Abu Atwan, continues his hunger strike today for the 61st day in a row in protest of his unfair detention without charge or trial, according to the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission.

The commission spokesman, Hassan Abed-Rabbu, told WAFA that Abu Atwan is suffering a severe deficiency in the amount of fluid in the body that endangers the functions of the vital organs in his body, including the heart and kidneys. He’s also experiencing permanent fatigue and headaches, as he refuses to receive any nutritional supplements.

Abu Atwan has also lost more than 15 kilograms of weight and is suffering from tachycardia, in addition to the inability to speak and move. He’s also experiencing psychological and nervous pressure as a result of the deterioration of his health.

On June 10, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected for the second time a petition by Abu Atwan concerning the abolition of his administrative detention. Abu Atwan is boycotting medical examination and treatment by the Israeli prison authorities.

Israel’s widely condemned practice of administrative detention allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

Amnesty International has described Israel’s use of administrative detention as a “bankrupt tactic” and has long called on Israel to bring its use to an end.

Palestinian detainees have continuously resorted to open-ended hunger strikes as a way to protest their illegal administrative detention and to demand an end to this policy, which violates international law.