IOF & Settlers kill one Palestinian youth wound two near Nablus

Nablus /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces “IOF” and settlers opened gunfire Saturday at Palestinian civilians in the village of Qusra, south of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, killing one of them and injuring two others, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told Journalist that Mohammad Fareed Hasan, a local Palestinian young man in the twenties of age, sustained a serious gunfire injury in his chest by the Israeli occupation army, and was pronounced dead a couple of minutes later. Hasan was standing on the rooftop of his home when he was shot, added Daghlas.

Hasan and the two other Palestinians were also shot and injured in the foot while fending off an attack by hardcore Israeli settlers on the village. He was transferred aboard an ambulance to a hospital in the 1948 occupied territory.

Local sources said that a number of Qusra youths tried to fend off the settlers who attacked homes near Fareed’s house before Israeli forces intervened and provided protection for the settlers.