IOF arrested human rights activist near Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces today detained and arrested Palestinian lawyer and human rights activist Fareed al-Atrash, 43, after stopping him at a military checkpoint near the city of Bethlehem, south of the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian security sources.

Al-Atrash, a lawyer of the Independent Commission for Human Rights, was stopped and detained by Israeli soldiers at the Container checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, while he was on his way back home from Ramallah.

Meantime, Israeli occupation forces broke into the town of Beit Ummar, in Hebron district, and detained a young Palestinian man after physically beating him up. He was identified as Bilal Awad, 20.

The Israeli occupation army also raided and searched several homes for Palestinians in the old city of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank.