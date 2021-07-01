Palestinian owners of 25 houses in West Bank village receive Israeli demolition orders

Nablus /PNN/

The Israeli military occupation authorities today handed 25 residents of al-Sawiyeh village, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, demolition orders for their houses under the pretext they were built in Area C and without an Israeli permit.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, told WAFA that soldiers raided the village and handed the 25 residents the demolition orders.

Al-Sawiyeh head of village council, Murad Abu Ras, told WAFA that some of these houses are inhabited while others are still under construction.

He said village residents are not allowed to build in most of their land under the pretext that land is classified as Area C, which is under full Israeli rule, while they can build in only 5 percent of the area of the village, classified as Area B, which is under Palestinian administration and Israeli military control.