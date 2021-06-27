Palestine logs first two cases of delta variant of COVID-19

RAMALLAH/PNN/

Minister of Health Mai Alkaila confirmed today the first two cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 for two Palestinian women who have just returned from the United Arab Emirates to the West Bank districts of Salfit and Qalqilia.

Alkaila said the ministry staff have conducted the necessary medical examinations and are screening direct contacts to quarantine potential carriers of the highly transmissible variant.

She urged all those who have not yet received a vaccine to do so as soon as possible to avoid serious illness and more hospitalizations as a result of the variant, formerly known as the Indian double mutation, which is thought to be more contagious and more able to break through protection from previous infection or vaccination.

The health minister also urged Palestinians to avoid travel abroad unless it was necessary.